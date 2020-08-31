Edo Election: Police Will Remain Apolitical, Says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has insisted that the force will not align with any political party ahead of the September 19 Edo Governorship election.

Mr Adamu was speaking during a meeting with Civil Society Groups on Monday, led by the Executive Director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, Mr. Clement Nwankwo.

According to the Police boss, ensuring adequate security during the election is paramount.

Before the meeting went into a closed-door session, Mr Nwankwo urged the IGP to ensure that the Electoral Offences Commission Bill is passed by the National Assembly.

The IGP, on Sunday, warned politicians and their supporters against violence in the forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo, urging them to conduct themselves properly and play according to the rules.

A statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, said that the Police will not hesitate to arrest anyone or group that may want to sabotage the security arrangements ahead of the election.

The police boss also ordered rejig in the arrangements made by the Commissioners of Police in both states, after reviewing an election security threat assessment reports.

He stated that the new arrangement should include methods of addressing potential threats and emerging trends as contained in the report.