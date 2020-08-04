Edo election violence: I was wrongly accused of shooting – Atere

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A youth leader in Igarra headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state, Omoloju Atere popularly called Ugogo has denied reports that he was responsible for the shooting of two persons identified as Oguma Ojo and Friday Yaya when supporters of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All progressives Congress, APC and that of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP reportedly clashed in Igarra.

tere was alleged to have shot the two and have been hospitalised just as it was reported that he was on the run.

But narrating his experience yesterday, Atere said: “I was shocked when my brother called that my name is the media as being responsible for the shooting. I was not even at the scene when the incident happened. I was surprised to have been linked to the incident. Our family had a ceremony on that fateful day and I was there throughout the day and I got home tired.

“I was already sleeping when my uncle called me to ask what happened. I told him I was tired and already sleeping and would see him the following day so that I would hear from him. I was shocked that my name is being linked to the shooting.

“What is even more surprising to me is that they also said I am on the run. How can I run for what I didn’t know anything about? I have been around in Igarra and living my normal life.

I was not near the area that they said the clash happened and from the story they told me, it was these same people that are alleging that they were attacked that were said to have left the main road where they were driving past to meet people who were sitting in front of their house which is almost 100 metres from the road so those allegation against me are false”

