Edo: Faced with defeat, PDP resorts to childish conspiracies, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has accused the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of resorting to childish and comical conspiracies in the lead-up to the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, saying the PDP has come to the realization that it stands no chance at winning the polls.

APC disclosed this in a statement on Friday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

The statement reads; “Sensing the widespread acceptance and support the good people of Edo State have given the All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the lead up to the forthcoming governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is clearly panicked and has resorted to childish and comical conspiracies.

“Procurement of result sheets, cloning of PVCs, stealing card readers, vote-buying, voter intimidation, and other election fraud is the PDP’s stock-in-trade. For us in the APC, it is one person, one vote.

“Our people-focused development records are visible to all and the good people of Edo state are poised to make the right and progressive choice, come September 19.

“We reiterate that our security services must do everything to stop the PDP’s plan to unleash violence, intimidate voters, and buy votes during the election. Come September 19, votes will count and the will of the Edo electorate will prevail”.

PDP had accused the APC and its immediate-past National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to procure extra result sheets with the intent of rigging the polls.

