Edo lawmakers urge security chiefs to chase away ‘hemp-smoking thugs’ 

By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

Seventeen members of the Edo State House of Assembly have directed security chiefs to chase away the hemp-smoking thugs, who have taken over the complex.

They alleged that valuables in the complex have been stolen, adding that the hoodlums have defecated inside the offices and on the premises.

The legislators condemned the vandalism of the Assembly complex.

One of the lawmakers said on Wednesday in Benin that during the sitting, they mandated the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Benin, Dibal Yakadi; Police Commissioner Babatunde Kokumo; the state’s Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Waziri Mohammed and order security chiefs to chase away the thugs.

