Edo, Ondo polls, Mali crisis top political stories last week

Preparations are in top gear ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections and reports on the polls topped political reports last week.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was named Chairman of the campaign committee for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State by the National Central Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He will head the 145-member panel which has Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as Deputy Chairman and Abdullahi Maibasira as the secretary.

Also, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), named 953 persons as members of his campaign committees for the election.

Members of the panel are prominent politicians in the state, including some of those who had challenged him for the ticket.

Jimoh Ibrahim Photo: PointBlank News

Meanwhile, businessman Jimoh Ibrahim announced his defection from the PDP to the APC as he vowed to use his influence to cripple the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election.

He also donated 20 vehicles to support Mr Akeredolu’s campaign.

The PDP has since ridiculed his defection saying the politician was not its member.

Ahead of the September 19 Edo polls, the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission is fully prepared and ready for the conduct of the election. He said the commission has successfully carried out 10 of the 14 activities on schedule for the polls.

In other election news, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Tokunbo Abiru, announced his retirement from the service of the bank, to enable him take a shot at the senatorial slot for Lagos East District.

The position became vacant after the death of Adebayo Osinowo who died on June 15 at 64.

Mali crisis

Following several meetings between West African mediators and Mali’s military coup leaders, military junta said they have released ousted President Ibrahim Keita who had been detained since the coup last Tuesday.

The soldiers had arrested Mr Keita and forced him to resign from power at gunpoint. He was held at Kati military base outside of Bamako where the mutiny first began – a coup which was condemned by the international community but celebrated by many in the country after months of political unrest.