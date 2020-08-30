‘Edo, Ondo polls will indicate readiness for 2023’

The coming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states will indicate how ready the country is for a credible general election in 2023, a group, The Developmental Initiatives (TDI), has said.

In a statement by its Moderator, Segun Jegede, and General Secretary, Julie Iregbu-Ihejirika, TDI urged citizens to defend their votes.

The group said: “Disturbing reports, such as security flaws, misconduct by electoral officers, ballot manipulation and voter intimidation, which marred previous elections, must not be allowed to reoccur.”

The statement said: “We believe that Edo and Ondo governorship elections will showcase the institutional preparedness of Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders for the 2023 general election.

“We call on law-abiding citizens of Edo and Ondo states, particularly youths and women, to shun violence as they troop out en-masse to peacefully exercise their democratic franchise rights.”