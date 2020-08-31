Edo PDP deplores alleged attacks on members

Members of Edo Girls for Obaseki 2020, led by the coordinator, Mrs. Evelyn Inneh (middle), during a road walk for the governor’s re-election in Benin City, Edo State at the weekend. PHOTO: MICHAEL EGBEJULE

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, condemned alleged increasing attacks on its members and supporters ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, warning that the “simplicity and meekness of the party’s candidate Governor Godwin Obaseki, must not be taken for granted.”

Briefing journalists in Benin City on the violence in the state, the Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikare, assured that the ruling party in the state would continue with its non-violence preachment.

He described as untrue the alleged participation of his party’s in the arrest of two persons during a rally at Agbede, Etsako West council area of the state.

According to the report, while the event was in progress, two unmarked sports utility vans (SUVs) with armed men emerged from nowhere and started shooting sporadically.

An eyewitness said the invaders succeeded in injuring several persons with no fewer than three women and two men affected.

It was gathered that several cartridges littered the scene amid riddled vehicles

While a senior police officer at the Auchi area confirmed the arrest of two suspects, the spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he couldn’t offer information because he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

In a related development, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned political actors and their supporters in Edo and Ondo against violence, advising them to play by the rules.

He gave the warning after reviewing the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports submitted by the commissioners of police in the two states.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPR0), DCP Frank Mba, the IGP noted that the document revealed the “arming and movement of political thugs; use of inciting statements during political campaigns; the high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents; misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating-up of the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimising government institutions involved in the electoral processes.”

“He added: “The IGP has, therefore, ordered the Commissioners of Police in the two states – Edo and Ondo – to rejig their preparations for the elections to accommodate and address the threats and emerging trends as contained in the security reports.”

The spokesman noted that the force leadership was evolving “customised security architecture to protect the people and ensure hitch-free elections.”