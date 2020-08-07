Edo PDP house of assembly candidate condemns purported removal of Speaker

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oredo West Constituency into the state house of assembly, Eghosa Agbonifo has condemned the crisis rocking the state house of assembly when some lawmakers purportedly resumed sittings and claimed to have impeached the Speaker, Rt Hon Frank Okiye in an undisclosed location and thereafter claimed to have elected Hon Victor Edoror as the new Speaker.

In a statement issued in Benin City yesterday, Agbonifo said the lawmakers who claimed to have met do not have such powers since their seats have been declared vacant because they refused to resume sitting since the inauguration of the house in June last year. He therefore described their action as illegal.

Agbonifo said lawmakers have failed to resume sitting and their seats declared vacant, the runners-up in their election in 2019 ought to have been sworn.

“As far as I am concerned, what they did is not known to law. It is illegal and unconstitutional. We are talking of people who were never sworn in because they on their own decided to stay away from sittings and their seats were declared vacant.

“For instance my constituency, Oredo West has not been represented in the house since it was inaugurated and since their seats were declared, I as the first runner-up in the election ought to have been declared the winner and sworn-in. My demand is that I and others should be sworn in to complete the house.

“Their purported sitting and impeachment of the Speaker and their purported election of a new speaker is of no effect.

“I call on security agencies to ensure there s peace because their action can spark crisis in the state because the state is preparing for a governorship election with imminent victory for the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki”

