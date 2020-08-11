Edo poll: Gradual descent to violence

The campaign for the September 19, governorship election is gradually turning into a physical combat. The desperation of the major political parties fielding candidates for the election is becoming obvious. Deputy Political Editor RAYMOND MORDI sought the views of experts on the crisis festering in the Edo State House of Assembly; the implications the naked struggle for power would likely pose for security agencies and electoral officials, as well as how the desperation can be avoided in future.

The drama surrounding the September 19 governorship election in Edo State took a new form last week, with the escalation of the crisis in the House of Assembly. As early as 8 am, a contingent of police officers from the Police Mobile Force and operatives of the joint task force code-named Operation Thunderstorm occupied the assembly complex in Benin City, the state capital, ostensibly to forestall an alleged plan to attack the facility by some unnamed persons. Elsewhere in the capital, 14 elected members of the assembly who were denied the opportunity of being sworn in last year and three lawmakers who have endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, came together to elect Victor Edoror, as a parallel speaker.

The group held the inauguration of the parallel assembly at an undisclosed venue after their bid to gain access to the House of Assembly complex was thwarted by supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming election. Edoror emerged speaker after a motion for the impeachment of the Speaker Frank Okiye was not opposed. Before the election of the parallel speaker, it was gathered, the lawmakers took their oaths.

In the wake of the development in Edo State, INEC has threatened to suspend the Edo and Ondo governorship election process if the actions of political actors led to a breakdown of law and order. National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye announced this last Thursday in Abuja after a meeting where stakeholders deliberated on a number of issues, including preparations for the elections. He said the commission had observed with deep concern, the escalating levels of violent actions and incendiary statements by political parties, candidates and their supporters, in the run-up to the elections.

Observers have attributed the ugly development to the desperation of the two major parties, the APC and the PDP to win the forthcoming governorship election. However, the genesis of the crisis has been traced to June 17, 2019 denial of the 14 members-elect who are allies of the former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole from being sworn in, to take part in the election of the principal officers of the House by the Obaseki-led administration.

A legal practitioner and commentator on national affairs, Jiti Ogunye, who described last Thursday’s drama in the Edo State capital as sad and disgraceful, said it is an act that portrays the democratic process in bad light. Ogunye who was speaking during a live programme on Channels Television said Governor Obaseki is to blame for the turn of events in Edo politics. His words: “Right from day one, we’ve had a comedy of errors. It shouldn’t have happened in this country that a governor of any state by his own whims and caprices would prevent all the 24 members of the state House of Assembly from convening to freely elect their leadership; that was what happened and set the tone for all the comedy of errors we’ve seen in Edo State since then. We now have, for almost a year, a situation where the affected 14 members could not sit with their colleagues. That shouldn’t have happened. But, once that tone was set, we then started witnessing all sorts of things.”

The legal practitioner said the National Assembly wanted to intervene at a stage, but it was encumbered by a court ruling and the machinations of political desperadoes hiding under the bid that they were improving on the rule of law. He added: “But, it was patent that they were only improving on the rule of desperation. So, what happened today is that we had a faction of 17 members meeting, not in the House where they should meet…”

On the legality of the action of the 17 lawmakers, Ogunye said the consequences would become more manifest later if any of the parties approach the courts to determine who is on the side of the law. Citing the case of Inakoju v. Adeleke (2007), he said the Supreme Court nullified the impeachement of former Governor Rasheed Ladoja of Oyo State by a faction of the state House of Assembly because it was carried out at a hotel, rather than at the House of Assembly complex. Nevertheless, he said the 17 lawmakers could claim that they were forced to hibernate somewhere to meet and impeach the speaker. He added: “The speaker they claimed to have impeached was also purportedly elected by six/seven/eight members, which is an oddity. So, my view in totality is that this shouldn’t be happening.”

He said, however, the issues surrounding the development have been largely settled in precedents laid down by several other cases. For instance, he said: “When you are talking about quorum, it has to be a quorum of all the members. When you are talking about regulations of the proceedings of the House, it has to be done properly and fairly.”

This is not the first time policemen would be deployed to a lawmaking chamber in this political dispensation under questionable circumstances. On the role of the police to maintain law and order in such circumstances, Ogunye said when politicians want to exercise raw and naked power, niceties and sanctity of the law become a miserable casualty.

He added: “Politicians are too desperate in this clime. What we saw today was a melee. There was a purported renovation apparently being carried out; there was the dumping of sands; and removal of roofs. This is obviously to ensure that there was legislative paralysis. It is scandalous. No executive arm of government should be powerful enough to pocket the legislative arm or disrupt legislative processes because by doing so, the principle of checks and balances, as well as oversight functions, which are representations of the electorate, will be thrown to the dogs. This ought not to happen in a democracy. For me, what is going on in Edo State is sad; it shouldn’t be happening.”

A chieftain of the APC in the Southeast, Chief Chekwas Okorie said the development in Edo State is very worrisome, particularly since top-ranking members of the two major parties who are not necessarily contestants are known to have a special interest in the election. This, he said, poses a big challenge to the security agencies in ensuring that law and order are maintained. He added: “It also poses a serious challenge to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that whatever it is going to do in that election is credible and transparent, particularly to be bold enough to call a spade a spade in all circumstances. As a matter of fact, the conduct of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State will give Nigerians some sort of insight about what to expect in 2023. So, it’s a big challenge for security agencies. It is unfortunate that the contest for a governorship seat is posing this kind of threat.”

Okorie said the escalation of the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly is an indication of what would transpire during the election. He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the security agencies and INEC to be impartial in the discharge of their duties, “so as to ensure a credible and transparent election in the interest of our democracy”. He added: “At the end of the day, one out of the 14 candidates will win, while the others will lose. Edo State must not be destabilised because of the ambition of one person.”

On why politicians take the laws into their hands, rather than allow the due process of the law to take care of the situation, Okorie said there is no doubt that the system has been fundamentally flawed all along, particularly with respect to the conduct of INEC and the security agencies. To correct the anomaly, he said, the two institutions must be able to do their jobs creditably and make it impossible for thugs and other undesirable elements that disrupt elections to have a role to play in the process. He added: “If that happens, people will have confidence that their votes will count. In that state of affairs, politicians will know that the power to elect leaders is in the hands of the people and they would be compelled to go to them, to canvass for votes.”

Indeed, observers believe elections have been turned into something like a boxing competition, where the strongest man wins the contest. As a result, the interest of the ordinary Nigerian no longer counts in the process. In fact, most times, the ordinary Nigerian stays aloof because he is afraid of losing his life in the course of exercising his franchise. Elder statesman and Second Republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai captures this viewpoint vividly when he said elections in recent times have become a tug of war between the two major parties. His words: “They do not care about free and fair elections; it is a question of the survival of the fittest and this is not good for our democracy.”

Yakasai, 94, said what is playing out in Edo State and elsewhere in the country is a lack of confidence in the rule of law. He said: “Both the ruling party and the major opposition party do not have confidence that the wishes of the people will prevail at the end of the day.”

To address the problem, Ogunye said all stakeholders must cooperate. His words: “Politicians, political parties, law enforcement agencies and the government at the federal level must work together to ensure that this foretaste, this rehearsal for mayhem is nipped in the bud, so that the election that is coming up on September 19 would not be truncated.”

The lawyer said no governor should be too powerful to subvert the proceedings of the legislative chamber. He said, even at the risk of being impeached, they must trust the process enough to allow it to function and work, because they are the beneficiaries by virtue of occupying public offices, spending taxpayers’ money and presiding over the country. He said: “Former governor of Kaduna State Balarabe Musa was impeached during the Second Republic. What happened thereafter? Those who impeached him, where are they now? Did that stop the Second Republic from collapsing on December 1983? Even when I suspect that I am going to be impeached, I should trust the democratic process enough to allow the process to go on. So, if I am unlawfully impeached, I can secure remedy. Politicians should know that there is life after power.”

The elder statesman wants the government “to fine-tune the system to make sure that all the lacuna that exist are taken care of” to make the system work seamlessly. He said: “These loopholes exist in many areas. There is rigging in the registration process; there is ‘mago-mago’ (manipulation) the way votes are cast, and there is also ‘mago-mago’ the way votes are counted. So, the processes need to be overhauled. Our problem is that the ruling class knows what is good for the system but they don’t want to implement such innovations that have worked successfully elsewhere because of the fear of losing the advantages they enjoy within the present chaotic system. It is imperative for us to learn from the experience of other countries and we must be honest about it; that we want to do the very best for the country. Doing what is in the interest of the people will require a lot of political will on the part of the government, the political parties and the electoral officials. This is because without the collaboration of the electoral officials and the political parties rigging cannot take place.”

Yakasai is also of the view that a lot can be achieved in the area of organising credible elections by conducting a reliable census and updating it periodically in such a manner that citizens who attain the voting age can be automatically added to the voters’ register. He added: “In this regard, the National Population Commission (NPC) could take over the job of voter registration. It is also high time we adopted the electronic voting system. The current manual electoral process is subject to a lot of manipulation.”

