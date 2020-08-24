EDO POLL: PSF condemns attack on Tinubu

Bola Tinubu

By Victor Tunde Oso

The Progressives Solidarity Forum (PSF) has reacted to an attack on the National Leader of the All Progressives Progress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, by a group, the Progressives Solidarity Front.

The front had, in a statement released by one Charles Obanor, alleged Tinubu’s interference in Edo election.

However, the Director of Policy and Strategy, Tajudeen Alabede, Progressives Solidarity Forum (PSF), said yesterday that the aim of the Charles Obanor group was to discredit the National Leader of the APC.

According to PSF: “For the avoidance of doubt, Progressives Solidarity Forum (PSF), a global platform for progressive-minded Nigerian professionals, uses this medium to inform our stakeholders and indeed all Nigerians that we have nothing to do with the author of the statement, Charles Obanor, and his group.

“As a progressive platform that is committed to the promotion of progressive governance in Nigeria, Progressives Solidarity Forum (PSF) has the highest regards for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the leaders of the progressive family in Nigeria.

“We are worried by the misleading action of Charles Obanor as the name and acronym of the group that he chose to do the hatchet job bore striking semblance to our group’s.

“As a legal entity that was duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission and having built a strong reputation as a foremost progressive platform in Nigeria, we will take all legitimate steps to protect our group’s name.”

PSF, therefore, called on relevant security and intelligence agencies to investigate Charles Obanor whose offensive statement is antithetical to the fervent wish of all well-meaning Nigerians for issue-based electoral campaigns as well as peaceful and violence-free elections in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria