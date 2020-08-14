Sentry

The face-off between Governor Godwin Obaseki and seventeen members of Edo State House of Assembly, has taken a turn for the worse amidst fears the governor may be impeached before the September 19 poll in the state.

Before now, the lawmakers, under the leadership of Victor Edoror had said they didn’t plan to remove Obaseki from office. But during the week, they warned that if he flouts any of their directives, he will be impeached.

Sentry gathered that the warning shouldn’t be dismissed as “the ranting of Oshiomhole supporters” as the governor and his supporters called it. The lawmakers may actually be looking to show Obaseki and the world they are not toothless bulldogs.

“They are eager to show us all they understand their rights as elected lawmakers. If the governor makes takes false steps, he may be rattled with impeachment proceedings. The outcome of that nobody can easily predict,” an insider revealed.

In a statement which confirms a clash is imminent, the governor’s spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, said: “The Edoror group are not legislators. They are just a mere group of APC supporters who meet in Ize Iyamu’s living room. Their decisions have no consequence on the governor or our great state, Edo State.”

Time will tell which side is bluffing.

The post Edo: Walking a tight rope appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...