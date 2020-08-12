EFCC probes alleged attempt by Lebanese to smuggle $890,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is investigating an alleged attempt by two Lebanese nationals to smuggle 890,000 dollars (N338 million) out of the country. The spokesperson of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday . He said the suspects, identified as Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine […]

