Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for an end to Coronavirus pandemic; Farouq, govs, clerics task Muslims

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir yesterday, Nigerian Muslims have been charged to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, security and an end to coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, state governors, political and religious leaders in their separate messages yesterday also urged Nigerians to tolerate one another and live together peacefully.

Farouq calls for sacrifice

By Nneka Ikem

In her special Sallah message, Farouq said Nigerians should rededicate themselves to helping people around them and contribute their quota to nation building. She said, “today is another opportunity for us as Nigerians and muslims to come together and help the less privileged around us as commanded by Allah. Today’s celebration is all about sacrifice and total obedience to the will of God.

“For us as muslims, such a day is not just about visiting friends, neighbours, eating and killing ram. It is about focusing on the ideals and lessons as passed down by Prophet Ibrahim. We should begin to ask ourselves what we can do for Nigeria rather than asking for what the country can do for us. We need to come together as a people to make Nigeria a nation that we will all be proud of. We must imbibe the spirit of charity, generosity and sacrificial giving to the less priviledged, downtrodden, widows, orphans and internally displaced persons. As we celebrate this memorable day amidst covid-19 pandemic, we should also endeavor to follow all the safety guidelines as issued by the World Health Organization, the Federal Government and other relevant health authorities to stop the spread of corona virus.”

KANO

By Bashir Bello

In his sallah message, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State urged Muslims to “remain steadfast and imbibe the culture of compassion, honesty and peaceful coexistence.” Briefing newsmen shortly after observing the Eid prayer at Kofar-Mata praying ground in Kano metropolis on Friday, Ganduje said this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities came at a trying moment occasioned by the debilitating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe and enjoined the people of the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols to stem further spread of the pandemic.

In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Ganduje of Kano State pardoned 29 inmates with minor offences across the custodial centers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NSC in the state.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof Sani Zahradeen, urged Muslims faithful to pray for an end to the Coronavirus pandemic and insecurity in the country. Zahradeen admonished Muslims faithful to use good teachings of the Eid-el-Kabir to promote love and brotherhood as well as live in peace and harmony with one another. Thousands of Muslims faithful including children dressed in colourful attires attended the prayer session while security personnel were deployed at the prayer grounds to enforce compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

BAUCHI

By Charly Agwam

In Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed urged Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration for self-assessment in the last one year. In his Goodwill message, Governor Mohammed said, “We should also use the Eid-el-Kabir occasion to strengthen the existing interpersonal relationship and create new ones”. Mohammed also urged citizens to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another. The Chief Imam of Bauchi central mosque, Malam Bala Baban Inna while delivering his sallah sermon appealed to the Bauchi state government to pay workers their July salaries to enable them celebrate Eid-el Kabir comfortably. Baban Inna who alleged that some muslims were not able to celebrate sallah because they were not paid their July salaries begged Bauchi government to pay workers.

IMO

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma in his message said that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir was peculiar because it was celebrated when the world was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. While calling on Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, Governor Uzodimma urged them to also use the opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir to pray fervently for the end of the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

“The time to pray fervently for God’s intervention and mercy upon our country regarding the COVID-19 is now and I call on our Muslim brothers and sisters to make that one of their prayer points”, he said.

ZAMFARA

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara also called on Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir festival to pray against the COVID-19 pandemic afflicting humanity. Matawalle who made the call on Friday in a statewide broadcast said “this year’s Eid-el Kabir is coming at a time when the world is grappling with the threat of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. He noted that Muslims from all parts of the world were not able to perform this year’s Hajj due to the pandemic. “As painful as it is, we shall take solace in the fact that Allah, the all-knowing, is fully aware of our situation; He will reward us for our patience and good intentions,” he said.

OSUN

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, called on citizens of the State to renew their belief in God by being faithful to promises whenever they are made. He called for unity, togetherness, and good neighbourliness among the citizens. He also urged Muslims to celebrate the festival with the fear of God, caution and in accordance with the purpose that occasioned the celebration. We need to pray to God to help us on the issue of the pandemic that has been ravaging the entire world because God’s intervention is needed in rescuing our country from this challenging situation. Though, what we are experiencing today is community transmission, we must keep to the precautionary measures to ensure that we overcome the menace. I want our people to celebrate, but this is not the time to throw parties. Let us celebrate moderately at our various homes”, Oyetola said.

BORNO

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum called for unity amongst citizens with prayers for end to COVID-19 pandemic. He also called on the Muslim Ummah to tolerate one another and live peacefully. Governor Zulum also urged citizens to sustain prayers for the return of peace in the State.

PLATEAU

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong urged Nigerian Muslims not to allow the impact of the Corona virus pandemic to demoralise their faith.

He said, “although the Muslim faithful is marking this year’s Sallah in unusual circumstances of restrictions, the essence of this spiritual event cannot be neglected. This is the time to demonstrate the virtues of peace, love, sacrifice and tolerance that are taught by the Prophet Mohammed”. He urged the Muslim Ummah to exercise patience with restrictions that have been imposed to curtail COVID-19 as the guidelines issued were meant to prevent the spread of the disease and protect the people. He urged the entire people of Plateau State to continue to live in peace with one another, and consolidate on the tranquility currently pervading the state.

PDP salutes Nigerians, urges hope in God

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Kabir to rekindle their faith, hope and trust in the Almighty Allah as the ultimate solution to the travails of mankind. The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, also advised leaders at all levels of engagement in the country to imbibe the lessons of Eid-el Kabir, especially the demand for total obedience to the will and command of the Almighty Allah. According to the statement,”the PDP notes that such dependence on the will and command of God by the leaders and citizens alike is the only way to pull our nation out of the economic, health and security predicaments that have confronted us in the recent time. The PDP further notes that our nation has been able to battle various challenges, the recent being the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, largely by divine intervention, and as such urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their trust in God”.

YOBE

By NDAHI MARAMA,

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has enjoined Muslim faithful in the state to exhibit good neighbourliness through love, peaceful coexistence and generosity in the spirit of the Eid-el-kabir Sallah celebrations. In his Sallah message, he said “this occasion inculcates in us the spirit of good neighbourliness, love, honesty, generosity, discipline and above all fear of Allah in all our actions. We should also be inclined to mutual understanding, justice and kindness to followers of other religions for the attainment of a stronger and united country.”

KWARA

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq congratulated Kwarans and every Muslim household praying the Almighty God to ease the current global pandemic and insure humanity against recurrence. According to him, “as a Government, one of the key takeaways from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to be proactive and inventive in filling the socioconomic and infrastructural gaps that would make life easier for our people. We will emerge from this pandemic stronger and better”.

TARABA

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku who congratulated Nigerian Muslims for surviving the challenges of the present times, particularly, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, however said global statistics of the devastation caused by the CoronaVirus indicated that the worst was not yet over. He further urged them to continue in their prayers against the pandemic while adhering to all precautionary measures.

KEBBI

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi urged Muslims faithful to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, to stem further spread of the pandemic. Bagudu also enjoined the Muslims to pray for peace to overcome the security challenges in the country. The governor said that it was imperative for the residents of the state to take responsibility and ensure full compliance with the safety protocols to curtail spread of the pandemic during the festive season. While appealing to Muslims faithful to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival peacefully, Bugudu urged them to exhibit the virtuous principles of patience, tolerance and perseverance in their dealings. He admonished the Muslims to observe the festive season in line with the teachings of Islam.

OGUN

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The immediate past Governor of Ogun, Senator Ibikunle Amosun called on Islamic faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Eid el kabir to offer prayers to God for restoration of peace to our nation. In his Sallah message, Amosun, who is the Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, enjoined Muslims not to be devastated by the current realities in the country, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. He urged them to be patient and continue to cooperate with government at all levels so that the curve of the novel virus could be flattened in Nigeria.

According to Amosun, with the adoption of a ‘New Normal’ as a way of life, we all need to take responsibility and be actively involved in the fight against the pandemic and other challenges threatening our human existence.

Senator Goje

By Henry Umoru

Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje ( APC Gombe Central), has called on Nigerians to remain united at this time of Eid-del-Kabir celebrations and in the face of various challenges facing the country. In a Sallah message signed yesterday in Abuja by his Media aide, Lillian Nworie, Goje who rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid al Adha, enjoined Muslims to seize the blessings of the season and pray fervently for the progress of Nigerians and Nigeria.

