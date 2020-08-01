Eid-el Kabir: Pray for peace, unity of Nigeria, Lawmaker urges Muslims

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Abel Bala, has called on Muslims to use the Eid-el Kabir period to pray for sustainable peace, unity, and development of the country.

Abel, representing Nassarawa Eggon West constituency in the Assembly, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nassarawa Eggon on Friday.

The lawmaker, who is the Minority Whip of the assembly, while felicitating Muslims on the Sallah celebrations, stressed the need for them to use the period to strengthen their relationships with one another and those from other faiths, and to support the needy.

While urging the people of Nasarawa Eggon to embrace peace and unity, irrespective of their differences, as the best instrument for development, he also appealed to Nigerians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, they should do this in addition to intensifying prayers for God’s intervention, not just concerning the pandemic, but other challenges facing the country.

“I want to emphasise the need for Muslims to use the Sallah period to pray for peace, unity, progress, and development of the state and the country in general in order to achieve meaningful development,” he said.

The lawmaker also assured the people of his constituency of effective and sound representation in the legislature.

“I will continue to carry everyone along in the discharge of my duties in the state House of Assembly,” he said.

