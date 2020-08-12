A civil society organisation in Nigeria Enough is Enough (EiE) has announced a call for applications to “Hacking the Nigeria Code” course. EiE said the course, a nine-week online course, is aimed to help connect the dots about Nigeria. “With nationalism on the rise and increasing authoritarianism, there must be a deliberate effort to reorient […]

The post EiE announces online course to “hack Nigeria’s operating system” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...