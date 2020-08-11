Eight suspected bandits held for Southern Kaduna violence

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Eight persons have been arrested in Kaduna State in connection with violence in the southern part of the state.

The suspects identified as Umar Dikko, Mohammed Ibrahim, Abubakar Ali, Bawa Idi, William Barnabas, Garba Damons, Ali Ahmadu, and Adamu Joseph, were said to have been apprehended with guns and other dangerous weapons in a bush in the region.

Commander, Operation Safe Haven Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo told newsmen that the suspects were arrested at different locations during an operation by the task force.

Represented by Sector Commander of the Operation, Colonel David Nwakonobi, General Okonkwo said the weapons recovered from the suspects comprised locally-fabricated pump action guns, pistols, some ammunition, machetes, and motorcycles.

He also said that a militiamen involved in the last attack in one of the communities was killed in a shootout.

He said, “On August 5, our troops acting on credible intelligence, apprehended six suspected militias at Lere,” adding that two more suspects were picked up at Chawai, a village between Kauru and Zango Kataf.

“We also have information on the identity of some of the hoodlums that carried out the last attack, and are on their trail,” the Commander disclosed.

Almost 100 persons have been killed by armed bandits in night attacks on villages in Southern Kaduna in the last two months.

