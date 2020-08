Eka Soup (Beniseed soup) is a popular dish among the Idomas of Benue State, the Ogojas in Cross River and the Ibirams of Kogi state. A delicious aromatic soup, Eka is a blend of sesame seeds, roasted groundnut and palm kernel puree. Think healthy soup especially if you are watchful of your cholesterol level. However, […]

The post Eka Soup (Beniseed Soup) Recipe appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...