Ekiti discovers new tourism site, says Fayemi’s aide

A section of the newly discovered tourism site in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti state. PHOTO: NAN

Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Tourism Development, says the state government has discovered a new tourism site in the area.

Ojo-Lanre disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

He stated that the site was discovered on the foot of a mountain on Ado-Ekiti Road, Iyin-Ekiti.

He stated: “A new, natural tourism site, which will add to the global wonders in the universe, has been discovered on the foot of a mountain on Ado-Ekiti Road, Iyin Ekiti.

“The wonder rock, which looks like an amphitheatre is found on Abanijorin Rock, one of the beautiful rocks, which God planted on Iyin-Ekiti landscape.

“It is covered with a rock shelter and harbours a sequentially arranged rock pebbles as seats, capable of accommodating 500 guests or audience during a performance.

“The natural amphitheatre has an entry, an exit, air outlets and a foyer, where guests or audience can stand to have an awesome panoramic view of Ado-Ekiti,” he stated.

Ojo-Lanre further stated that he had led a team of tourism enthusiasts to the site for verification and on the spot assessment.

According to him, all the visitors were marvelled at the unique wonder of nature, which the state harbours.

He noted that the site was discovered by a clergyman, Pastor Bayode, “who fellowships on Mount of Solutions and Power”, situated at about two kilometres away from the site.

He explained that Bayode had informed a member of the state tourism development team that led people on a hiking expedition within the rocky environment about the discovery.

Ojo-Lanre gave assurance that a team from the state Economic Research and Policy Documentation would visit the site to take its inventory for further attention and enhancement.

He congratulated the governor, who he described as a tourism-friendly governor and the people of the state on the discovery of another spell-bound, natural and nature-tended, money-spinning tourism site in the area.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.