Daily News

Ekiti doctors accuse government of paying lip service to healthcare, welfare

By
0
Post Views: Visits 125

State distributes COVID-19 protective materials to schools The striking National Association of Government General and Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) in Ekiti State has accused the state government of paying lip service to delivering the desired healthcare services to the people of state. The association made the assertion in a statement jointly signed by its […]

The post Ekiti doctors accuse government of paying lip service to healthcare, welfare appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Lyon lift Women’s French Cup as Champions League warm-up

Previous article

SUNU Assurances posts N1.2b profit

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News