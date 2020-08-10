Ekiti Has Only 7 Doctors In 131 Health Centres – NAGGMDP

Some medical workers under the aegis of National Association of Government General and Medical Dental Practitioners, NAGGMDP, in Ekiti State have accused the government of maintaining a negligent attitude towards health in the state.

The doctors said that at the primary health care level, there are only seven doctors working in 131 health centres in Ekiti State.

They also accused the state government of paying lip service to healthcare delivery.

NAGGMDP, in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Kolawole Adeniyi, and its Secretary, Dr. Toyese Adeleye; noted that the state government’s claim that it has employed over 300 doctors, and cumulatively 700 doctors, was a distraction.

NAGGMDP’s statement was in reaction to the state’s response to striking doctors.

Defending the strike action, the doctors said it was necessary to save the primary and secondary health care in Ekiti State from total ruins.

The doctors said:

“It is not only a moral burden on us but also a clarion call.

Concerning the month-old strike, the Association said, “It is for the sake of the innocent people of Ekiti State, who unfortunately are at the receiving end.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, at the primary health care level, there are a total of seven doctors working in 131 health centres.

“Government’s claim that it has employed over 300 doctors, and cumulatively 700 doctors in Ekiti State, is an obvious digression from the point.

“The primary and secondary levels of care are suffering obvious neglect,” the statement added.

The Association, therefore, admonished the good people of Ekiti State to address the health situation.

