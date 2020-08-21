Ekiti lawmakers suspend LG Chairman for alleged presidential campaign for Fayemi

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended Femi Ayodele, the Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area, over alleged unauthorised presidential campaign publications for Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The suspension was through a unanimous vote by the lawmakers during the assembly’s sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

The members voted following a motion by the Majority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, which was supported by Tajudeen Akingbolu, representing Ekiti West Constituency I.

The two legislators urged the house to investigate the chairman’s alleged involvement in the unauthorised presidential campaign posters of the governor.

They held that the chairman should be suspended and investigated, stressing that the act was in flagrant disregard to extant regulations in the state.

Commenting on the matter, the speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, directed that the investigation should be concluded and reported to the house within one week.

In another development, the house also committed the Ekiti Institute of Local Government Studies Bill 2020 to its committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for further scrutiny.

Contributing to debate on the bill, Ajibade Adeyemi, an APC lawmaker representing Moba Constituency I, said the bill would improve efficiency and productivity at the third tier level.

The assembly adjourned further legislative business until August 24.

(NAN)