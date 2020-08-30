Ekiti screens 3,261 applicants for Amotekun job

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Security Network Board is scheduled to begin the screening of 3,261 shortlisted candidates for recruitment into Amotekun corps on Monday by 8am.

The exercise, which holds across the 16 local government areas of the state, ends on September 9.

The Amotekun corps, Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), who disclosed this in a chat with our reporter in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, advised successful applicants to visit the Amotekun website for further details.

The recruitment is sequel to the passage of the State Security Network Bill by the House of Assembly and signed into law by Governor Kayode Fayemi in March 2020.

The establishment of Amotekun Corps is aimed at curbing incessant killings, kidnappings, banditry, farm invasion and other heinous crimes in the state.

Komolafe assured interested applicants that the excercise, which will be done in batches prevent spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the excerise would not only be transparent but non-partisan and merit-based to ensure that only people of unblemish character and integrity are recruited.

This, he, said would help the security outfit achieve its foundational goals and objectives targeted at keeping armed robbery, kidnapping, killing and other crimes in the state at bay.

Komolafe said the security outfit had set up a screening committee independent of the Amotekun Board, assuring that their activities would be closely monitored.

He warned members of the committee against undue influence and favouritism, saying the outfit would sanction any member found to be compromising the excercise.