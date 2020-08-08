Ekiti varsity to admission seekers: Beware of fraudsters

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti

The Management of the Ekiti State University, has warned admission seekers to be wary of the activities of scammers who were desperate to defraud unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of fake advertisement by the university.

The university disowned the online advertisement claiming that the UTME/ Direct Entry admission form for the 2020/2021 session was out, describing this as handiwork of admission scammers.

The warning was contained in a statement made available to Journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun .

The statement said: “The attention of the Management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti has been drawn to an online advertisement purportedly claiming that the Post UTME/ Direct Entry form for the 2020/2021 session of the university is out.

“In the advertisement, unsuspecting candidates were directed to pay a sum of #2,600.00 and to login to https://login.remita.net/remita/onepage/G0000143424/biller.spa to process the application.

“Management of Ekiti State University wishes to disclaim the online advertisement as it did not emanate from the authorities of the university”.

The university urged parents and particularly candidates to be wary of these scammers who are only out to dupe them and avoid the site as it does not belong to EKSU.

The management added that the university is already working on its own advertisement that would direct candidates appropriately in due course.

” The advertisement would soon be out and would be published in a major national newspaper as well as made available on the university website.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the purported advertisement as it did not emanate from Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.”

