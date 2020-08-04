Ekiti workers, Ondo doctors end strike

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti

THE organised labour in Ekiti State has suspended the three-day warning strike embarked on to protest the failure of the government to pay its members’ entitlements.

The industrial action, which began on Monday, was suspended indefinitely following government’s readiness to meet some of the demands outlined by organised labour at a meeting held midnight Sunday.

Despite the action taken to pacify the aggrieved labour leaders, the strike was successful yesterday before the dramatic turn of events, as workers complied with the labour’s directive, by shunning their duty posts.

Our correspondent, who visited the new secretariat on new Iyin Road and the old Governor’s Office at Oke Ori Omi, observed that offices were deserted, while few workers were seen performing skeletal duties.

Activities at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti were crippled, as doctors shunned their duty posts except those in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Read Also: Ekiti workers begin strike on Monday

Doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) in Ondo State, yesterday suspended its one month old strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that doctors, who are employed by the state government, withdrew their services on June 24, over unpaid allowances.

In a statement, the state Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Oluwafemi Aina, said the strike was suspended after the government acceded to some of their demands.

The union, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), hailed Governor Rotimi Akeredou and his team for also meeting the demands of other health workers.

Like this: Like Loading...