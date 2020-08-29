El-Rufai lauds Fulani, Ham for de-escalating tension over killing of herder

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Kaduna Governor Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has commended Fulani and Ham native leaders for de-escalating tension and keeping peace over the killing of a herder in Jaba local government area of the state.

The Governor made the commendation through the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan during a peace advocacy engagement at Ungwan Tunga in Nok District on Saturday.

The herder, one Usman Shehu Abdullahi, was killed by unknown assailants at the outskirt of Sabzuro-Tunga Nok Road on 23 August, 2020.

At the meeting with parents of the deceased at their settlement, the Commissioner in company of Chairman of Jaba local government, Hon. Benjamin Jock, District Head of Nok, Elder Beno Adamu, Fulani leader of the area, Ardo Saidu and security agencies, said: “We are here on behalf of the Governor to commiserate with you over the unfortunate incident and to commend you for recourse to the law.

“The security agencies are still carrying out investigation and we are grateful for your cooperation and understanding. Your cooperation helped immensely in de-escalating tension”.

The Commissioner however appealed to all to double up sharing of vital information to government and security agencies so as to enhance timely intervention to emerging security challenges.

The deceased’s father, Abdullahi Wakili assured government and security agencies of absolute recourse to the law hence their cooperation to security personnel investigating the case.

Jock said the council has been working with security agencies in getting to the root of the killing.

He added he summoned an emergency meeting with critical stakeholders towards strengthening intelligence gathering and sharing of useful information.