El-Rufai, Sultan hold meeting in Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, held a closed door meeting with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday.

The sultan’s delegation arrived at the Kaduna State Government House around 12:20 p.m.

He was received by top government officials of the state before going into a closed-door meeting with the governor.

The meeting lasted about 50 minutes, and at the end of the meeting, the governor escorted Mr Abubakar to his vehicle and left..

The sultan entered his black Sport Utility Vehicle and left without addressing journalists around 1:30 p.m.

It was not clear if the Sultan’s visit is connected with the controversy surrounding the withdrawal of the invitation to Mr El-Rufal by the Nigerian Bar Association to attend their 2020 Annual General Conference.

But the governor told journalists shortly after the Sultan left that he (Sultan) was there only for a private visit.

He described the Sultan as his elder brother who came to show his support for the measures taken to promote peace in the state.

“Sultan is my elder brother and also my senior in Barewa College and he came on a private visit to talk to me, to advise me, to guide me and also expressed his support for our efforts at bringing peace to Kaduna State.

“He is happy that many people have come all talking about peace and felt he should not be left out particularly in light of our historical relationship not only as Barewa old boys but as my elder brother.

“He (Sultan) was so happy to see that different groups, such as Muslim, Christians, as well as other ethnic groups are taking measures on how to promote peace in Kaduna.

“He also prayed to God to bring peace in Kaduna and Nigeria in general, and for God to bring an end to insecurity bedeviling northern Nigeria; that was all that brought him here,” he said.

Asked if they discussed insecurity in Kaduna, the governor said:

“We have discussed many things but what the Sultan and I discussed is private between us and not something that I will go into, except to say that I’m grateful to him for the visit, for the support and for his affection all the time,” he said.

The sultan’s visit came a day after the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, visited the governor at the Government House.

Mr Sanusi is to spend a week in the state to be briefed on the activities of the State Investment Promotion Agency as part of his role as the vice chairman of the agency.