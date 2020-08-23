Elderly woman dies following assault at a house in Dublin

An elderly woman has died after being assaulted in a house in the north Dublin suburb of Clontarf.

The woman in her eighties was discovered at a property at Kincora Court in Dublin 3 on Sunday evening with fatal injuries, according to a Garda statement. Her body remains at the scene.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Clontarf Garda station.

The relationship between the man and the woman is not known.

It is understood gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The scene was preserved and the State Pathologist’s Office was notified.

A Garda spokeswoman said the Garda Technical Bureau was at the scene and the situation is still developing.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokeswoman said.