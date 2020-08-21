Ellen DeGeneres ‘increasing staff benefits’ after accusations

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:00 EDT, 20 August 2020 | Updated: 20:09 EDT, 20 August 2020

Ellen DeGeneres is continuing her attempt at damage control with employees from her hit shows following accusations of a toxic work environment.

The 62-year-old star is reportedly increasing benefits for staffers, including more time off and a better policy for medical leave, according to Variety on Thursday.

These latest moves come amid news comes that she fired three top executive producers as part of sweeping changes the comedian is making within her organization.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told Variety that following an emotional video conference with staff on Monday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show put in place several new employee benefits.

The measures include ‘increased paid time off and a liberal medical leave policy’ and are already having the desired effect of boosting morale, the insider said.

Employees will now have five paid days at their disposal, to be used as needed, birthdays off and ‘paid time for doctors appointments and family matters’.

During the same virtual meeting with staff, Ellen apologized to the 200 people on the call and revealed that she had also fired three top producers.

The embattled daytime darling also addressed several of the other accusations leveled against her and other higher-ups on the show, including the rumor that no one is allowed to look her in the eye.

‘Please talk to me. Look me in the eye,’ Ellen allegedly told staff in the call, adding that she didn’t know where the ‘crazy’ rumor came from.

Ellen called the rumors of workplace toxicity ‘heartbreaking’ and said she was ‘not perfect,’ according to PageSix.

She reportedly admitted to being introverted and having ‘good days and bad days’ saying she knows it could be misconstrued as her coming across as mean.

The series is currently undergoing an internal investigation into allegations of on-set sexual misconduct, as well as workplace bullying.

As part of the WarnerMedia inquiry, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were let go.

And, Ellen’s in-house DJ on the show, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, has been named co-executive producer, who recently appeared to defend his boss by saying there has ‘been love’ on the set.

The investigation was first sparked by a Buzzfeed expose into the show last month.

The July 16 article revealed claims made by one current and 10 former employees of Ellen’s talk show saying they experienced racism, fear and intimidation while working on the long-running series and accusing producers of bullying.

The show then faced additional accusations about sexual misconduct in a second BuzzFeed News article on July 30, in which dozens of men and women accused Leman, Glavin and Norman of sexual harassment, misconduct or assault.