Emefiele To Host CEOs Of Multinational Companies Over Export Market

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, speaks to the press about the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of June 20, 2020

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has hinted on plans to meet with the Chief Executives of multinational companies in Nigeria, to discuss the revamp of Nigerian export markets.

Mr. Emefiele dropped the hint on Tuesday, during the meeting of the Bankers’ Committee, noting that the CBN is ready to encourage the revamp of Nigeria’s export sector through deliberate policies that would boost investment and job creation.

While decrying the situation where many Nigerian produce of export quality were waiting to be tapped, Mr Emefiele said the CBN, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, would ensure the facilitation of a reboot of the Nigerian export market.

The CBN Governor reiterated that the country had no choice but to diversify its economic base away from heavy reliance on crude oil, so that Nigerians can produce what they eat and eat what they produce

The date of the meeting is yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to come up with a roadmap on how best to revitalize the export sector in order to earn foreign exchange for the country, as well as generate jobs for millions of Nigerians.