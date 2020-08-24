Emmanuel: I have no third term agenda

Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has promised not to seek a third term through surrogates.

He vowed to crush cultism and never allow a cultist succeed him.

The governor spoke on Sunday at an interactive session.

He said: “For peace to reign and for Christ to have control, I am not interested in third term through a surrogate, the only thing you can do is to ensure that no cultist is allowed to become governor.

“Some council areas are highly volatile so if they nominate a cultist we would not permit such. Any cultist arrested would not be released.

“The only way to ensure peace is to make a way to eradicate cultism. Some cult groups are clashing in some areas and we have tried to crush them; we will stop at nothing to win the battle.

“It is not our intention to deploy soldiers in volatile areas but you are forcing us to do so. Please parents admonish your children; they gain nothing from cultism. The whole village cannot run away because of one man. Most armed robbers and kidnappers are cultists and we will crush them.”