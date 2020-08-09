By James Ogunnaike

The ancient city of Ijebu – Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State on Sunday stood still as the remains of a former Senator, who represented Ogun East Senatorial district at the 8th Assembly, Buruji Kashamu was committed to mother earth .

The remains of Kashamu was interred at around 12: 45p.m at his private residence located in Ijebu – Igbo in accordance with Islamic rites.

In his sermon, the Grand Muftif Ogun State Muslims, Shile Mikhail Rufai described the late politician as a generous man, who placed highest premium on the welfare of the people of his community.

He urged sympathizers to always remember that death is an inevitable journey for all human beings.

He prayed for the repose of the late Senator and equally prayed for the safety, protection and godly provision of the family he left behind.

Thousands of sympathizers, which included the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA), Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, a former deputy governor in the state, Senator Gbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun, as well as politicians from across other political parties all, paid their last respect to the late politician cum business mogul.

Other dignitaries also included Senator Lekan Mustapha, the immediate past governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by Alhaji Abdul-Majeed Ekelojumati as well as several royal fathers as represented by their staff of offices as well as leaders and members of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ijebu North local government.

VANGUARD

The post Encomium as remains of Buruji Kashamu laid to rest appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...