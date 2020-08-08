Encomiums as Odige clocks 36

Omolara Akintoye

On August 6, 36 years ago, a lone voice was heard heralding the birth of a princess who has become a pillar of hope, an inspiration and a messiah to many.

As a consummate entrepreneur and administrator par excellence, the Chief Executive Officer, La Mode Magazine, Fash Mode Reality TV Show and La Mode Disability Foundation, Mrs. Sandra Odige, has been a shining light of selflessness.

Having graduated from Benson Idahosa University with Second Class Upper, all she wanted to do was to end up a diplomat but after completion of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), she went into communications then the banking sector.

She wasn’t fulfilled but was consumed with the desire to venture into public relations which she eventually did. This is what Odige has been doing since 2012, adding value to lives. Celebrities, entrepreneurs, special people, among others, are showering encomiums on her as she clocks 36.

Actress and presenter, Belinda Effah, described Odige as a tenacious woman. “Honestly, I don’t know how to describe such a tenacious woman. Every time I see her I wonder how she defies all odds to make it work.

‘’Organising an event such as Green October event is not for the faint hearted and she has consistently seen this event through year in year out.

“Her passion for the physically challenged is something to be emulated. I can only pray that God guide and reward her. Happy Birthday Sandra, you are a role model,” Effah stated.

Former Miss Globe Nigeria, Business Woman and Philanthropist, Sandra Ogbebor, said the celebrator believes everything and anything is possible.

“No dream is too big for her, in the ten years I have known her, I have watched her climb hurdles after hurdles, defeat obstacles that looked insurmountable, and grow her magazine to the enviable heights it is today.

“I remember when she started ‘The Green October Charity Event’, I was worried about finances for the project, getting investors to support as no help was forthcoming and till date, I still don’t know how she pulled off that first edition, but she did it and she did it big.

“And she has continued to do it bigger, every, single, year. I have never met anyone with her level of doggedness. Her commitment and drive for greatness is out of this world,” Ogbebor stressed.

According to her, Sandra is also a great supporter. “She is one of the few persons that believes and supports me no matter what I do. I remember during my modeling days, I would struggle to get jobs. Sandra gave me my first ever telecommunications endorsement and I didn’t have to stress at all for it.

“I saw her quit her bank job to do the great things she is doing now and I couldn’t be more proud. Not many women can do all she does and still take care of home and kids but Sandra makes it look like a walk in the park.

Speaking further, she said: “Her heart and compassion for people is out of this world. When I was a beauty queen, I remember asking a magazine for a feature and I was charged N350, 000.

“I paid that money and got the cover feature but Sandra called me few months later and offered me my first LaMode magazine cover for free.

“Today that other magazine no longer exists but LaMode Magazine is making waves everywhere. She is one of my greatest inspirations and a big sister I am grateful for every day.”

Creative Director, COAJ Media, Akpobome Otobrise, said the CEO of La Mode Magazine has been a source of inspiration to him, always pushing him to bring out the best that he possibly can offer.

“She has pushed me to create and do things that I never believed I could do. She has been a huge support and source of encouragement to me and I will always be grateful to her for all that she has and continues to be to me,” Otobrise said.

Miss Polo Nigeria/ Africa 2019, Precious Okoye met Mrs. Odige via the instagram where she posted some pictures about persons living with disability, advocating for their inclusion in the society.

“She is a goal oriented person and puts effort in ensuring that people with disabilities are empowered and not left out in the society. A lot of us have benefited in skill acquisition training organised by her foundation. It is not easy to find one who has our interest and we don’t take her for granted,” Okoye commented.

Odige said she is grateful to the Almighty God for clocking 36. “Birthday means different things to different people, for me, it is a celebration and a chance to give thanks for another year of good health and life. It is also a time of reflection to see how far I have grown and changed since the previous year. I am indeed grateful for all,” she said.

On where she sees herself in the next four years, Odige said at 40, she sees more achievements, growth, empowering more and touching lives positively.

“It is important to know that everyone is different. Now that I am 36, I have had a deep reflection about my life choices —how everything leads to the next phase and the next moment of life. No matter our decision in life, our life is a connecting thread to our choices,” she said.

