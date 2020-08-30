Enugu airport begins operation

Chris Oji, Enugu

All is set for the official reopening of the rehabilitated Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who arrived the airport in a private aircraft, at 14:47pm on Saturday to inspect the level of work, said the runways are good and ready to commence normal flight.

The Airport was closed down in August 2019 to enable the government carry out repair works on the deteriorating runways and other facilities.

The Minister had announced penultimate week that the Airport would be officially flagged off today, August 30, 2020 for reopening to air travelers.

During a tour of the facility with some Enugu State government functionaries, Sirika said the Airport is now set for reopening.

He also said that his plane was the first to land the airport since the repair work was done.

Business mogul, Engr. Arthur Eze arrived the Airport with the Ministers.