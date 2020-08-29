Daily News

Enugu killings: Ohanaeze youths’ panel set to release findings

Innocent DURU 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) says the result of the panel of inquiry set up by the group to investigate the clash between members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPoB and the Department of State Service (DSS) will soon be made public.

In a statement signed by the President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group  said the OYC panel of inquiry led Mazi  Okwu Nnabuike had successfully interviewed independent eye witnesses around the scene of the Emene killings, and “we have uncovered shocking facts regarding to what happened and are still making progress and will conclude sooner than later.

“We commend  those who took the responsibility to  be part of these investigations with utmost respect for those killed.  There is need to  avert possible reprisals and curtail  the spread of violence in the South East. Definitely, Nigerians will surely have unbiased answers to  the  tragic death of Igbo youths who  met their untimely death  on 23rd August 2020 when the full details of what happened come  out possibly before 30th August, 2020.

“We will present  the findings to Igbo leaders led by the Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Elders’ Council before presenting it  to the public.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide will surely resist pressure from any quarter not to publish the  findings. As the watchdog of the Igbo Nation, we will open the eyes of the world with our shocking findings.”

