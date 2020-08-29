Enugu killings: Ohanaeze youths’ panel set to release findings

Innocent DURU

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) says the result of the panel of inquiry set up by the group to investigate the clash between members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPoB and the Department of State Service (DSS) will soon be made public.

In a statement signed by the President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group said the OYC panel of inquiry led Mazi Okwu Nnabuike had successfully interviewed independent eye witnesses around the scene of the Emene killings, and “we have uncovered shocking facts regarding to what happened and are still making progress and will conclude sooner than later.

“We commend those who took the responsibility to be part of these investigations with utmost respect for those killed. There is need to avert possible reprisals and curtail the spread of violence in the South East. Definitely, Nigerians will surely have unbiased answers to the tragic death of Igbo youths who met their untimely death on 23rd August 2020 when the full details of what happened come out possibly before 30th August, 2020.

“We will present the findings to Igbo leaders led by the Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Elders’ Council before presenting it to the public.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide will surely resist pressure from any quarter not to publish the findings. As the watchdog of the Igbo Nation, we will open the eyes of the world with our shocking findings.”