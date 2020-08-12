Enugu Speaker survives virus

Our Reporter

SPEAKER of the Enugu State House of Assembly Chief Edward Ubosi has held a thanksgiving mass at the Assembly complex to thank God for making him survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ubosi said at the event yesterday that the survival was by an act of God due to the fact that the Coronavirus had no definite cure.

The Speaker, who expressed joy, confessed that God in his infinite mercy restored his health and thus gave him second chance at the time when he had lost hope of survival.

Ubosi, who described his recovery as a great miracle, urged the public to observe all measures stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), stating that Coronavirus is real.

He appreciated his colleagues and civil servants in the Assembly for their prayers, which led to his recovery from the pandemic.

On the death of Chijioke Ugwueze, who represented Isi-Uzo Constituency, Ubosi said he was heartbroken because of his contribution to the Seventh Assembly and the state.

Ubosi declared that the Assembly was back to resume its normal activities, adding that pending matters would be addressed to ensure smooth-running of government.

