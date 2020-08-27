Environmental protection, soil improvement critical to agric devt





By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse — Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Abubakar, has described environmental protection and soil improvement as some of the critical sectors for sustainable agricultural development.

Speaking at this year’s national tree-planting campaign at Garki town in Garki Local Government Area of the state, the governor said his administration has done a lot.

He also noted that much is being done in agriculture “as we believe that investing in agriculture is supporting economic of the highest percentage of the population of the state.”

According to him, the fertilizer tree (Gawo) scientifically proved to have a lot of potentials in soil improvement and protection has been selected among the trees to use by the federal government campaign against soil degradation.

Still on environmental protection, Governor Badaru further explained that in a hectare of farmland, 10 to 15 number of Gawo tree, also known as Acacia albida, will be sufficient to replace the chemical application of fertilizer.

“We would strengthen the law that prohibits the cutting down of trees in the state in order to allow farmers to reap the benefits from economic trees,” he added.

