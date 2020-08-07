Epileptic electricity: Ilorin communities urge Kwara govt to end their suffering

Harmony community in Odore, Ilorin West and Ilorin South local government areas of Kwara State have appealed to the state government to end thier suffering cuased by poor electricity supply.

The community’s chairman, Comrade AbdulRasheed Mayaki and secretary, Comrade Muyideen Aliyu, are calling on the state government to assist them with a transformer to end the epileptic power supply in the area.

They said the communities that have been suffering from poor power supply over the years include Odore, Orelope, Upper Alagbado and Ajangbadi in Ilorin West and South.

They also said businesses in the communities have been suffering because of epileptic power supply over the years. “Those working as welders, commercial business centres, barbing saloon operators among others cannot not operate because of poor electricity supply in the communities,” they said.

The leaders said there are over 600 households in the communities engaged in different business activities but had been left handicapped by lack of electricity.

The community chairman said, “Most business owners in our communities have relocated to urban communities in Ilorin. We live and sleep in darkness most items.”

