Eric Trump turns his RNC speech into direct address to his father and calls to make late uncle proud

Good evening, America.

When I stood on this Convention stage four years ago, no one fully understood the historic change that was about to take place.

We could all feel it. Something was happening. A movement was forming just below the surface.

The forgotten men and women, voiceless in Washington D.C., were preparing to rise up.

Our movement followed the pattern of so many that came before us.

–First, we were ignored.

–Then we were laughed at.

–Then they fought us.

And then – together – we won. From that moment forward, America came first.

America started winning again. America became respected again.

But with every movement, there is a counter-movement.

In the view of the radical Democrats, America is the source of the world’s problems.

As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers.

They want to disrespect our flag – burn the stars and stripes that represent patriotism and the American dream.

They want to disrespect our National Anthem by taking a knee, while our armed forces lay down their lives every day to protect our freedom.

They do not want the Pledge of Allegiance in our Schools. Many, do not want one nation under God.

The Democrats want to defund, destroy, and disrespect our law enforcement.

The Democrats want an America where your thoughts and opinions are censored when they do not align with their own.

President Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction… It must be fought for and protected.”

This is the fight that we are in right now — and it is a fight that only my father can win.

My father ran, not because he needed the job, but because he knew hardworking people across this great country were being left behind.

The media mocked these patriots – and “the flyover states” in which they lived.

They ignored the Trump flags.

They ignored the millions of MAGA banners and barns painted in Red, White and Blue.

The Silent Majority had no one fighting for them — in either Party.

Their so called leaders were bowing to China, bribing Iran, and spending more time worrying about how they were received by the elites in Paris — than how Americans would provide for their families in Pittsburgh.

Our family lost friends but it only pushed us to fight harder.

My father pledged to every American in every city, state and town: He Was Going to Make America Great Again.

And so began “The Great American Comeback.”

Almost immediately, taxes were slashed.

Regulations were cut and the economy soared to new heights — heights never seen before.

Wages went through the roof.

Unemployment reached historic lows, especially for Black Americans, Hispanic Americans and Women.

Trade deals were ripped up and renegotiated — lights were turned back on in abandoned factories across our country.

Trillions of dollars were repatriated back into the United States — which had been sitting in foreign lands for far too long.

Once again — America became the envy of the world.

And with that renewed strength — came leverage.

The President demanded that our allies pay their fair share for the defense of the Western World.

My father rebuilt the mighty American military – added new jets, aircraft carriers. He increased wages for our incredible men and women in uniform, and expanded the military defense budget to $721 billion per year.

America was no longer weak in the eye of the enemy.

The moment President Trump ordered special forces to kill some of the deadliest terrorists on the planet — the day the mighty MOAB was dropped on insurgent camps — is the day America took a stance to never be defeated by the enemy.

Al-Baghdadi and Soleimani? Dead!

Over and over again. Issue after issue.

The economy.

The Wall.

The Military.

Trade deals.

Tax cuts.

Supreme Court Justices.

VA Hospitals.

Prescription drugs

School Choice

“Right To Try”

Moving the embassy to Jerusalem

Peace in the Middle East

Never-ending wars were finally ended.

Promises made, and promises, for the first time, were kept.

Most politicians spend their entire careers in Washington DC and get absolutely nothing accomplished.

For example: Joe Biden. Joe Biden is a politician who has been in government for 47 years.

He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business — the engine which fuels the greatest economy the world has ever known.

The same politician who is a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for the terrorists who’ve now spent years running, hiding, and being taken out by the most talented military known to man.

Biden has pledged to raise your taxes by 4 trillion dollars — 82% of all Americans will see their taxes go up significantly.

Biden has pledged to stop border wall construction and give amnesty and healthcare to all illegal immigrants.

Biden has pledged to Defund the Police and take away our Cherished Second Amendment.

My father on the other hand, delivered the largest tax cuts in American history — knows that if you do not have a border, you do not have a country — and will always support Law Enforcement and your Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

Every day my father fights for the American people. The forgotten men and women of this country. The ones who embody the American Spirit, which is unlike anything else in the world.

It built the New York City skyline, it built the Hoover Dam and soon — under my Father’s leadership — it will send Americans to Mars.

The American Spirit can be felt in the majesty of the Grand Canyon, the shadow of Mt. Rushmore and in the stillness of the air at Gettysburg.

It can be seen in the wide-eyed wonder of every American child as they take their first breath in the greatest Country the world has ever known.

It defeated fascism and communism and in 68 days, it’ll defeat the empty, oppressive, and radical views of the extreme left.

Ronald Reagan’s quote ends with this simple warning: “One day we could spend our sunset years telling our children … what it was once like in, the United States, where men (and women) were free.”

Under President Trump, freedom will never be a thing of the past. That’s what a vote for Donald Trump represents. It is a vote for the American spirit, the American dream and the American flag.

To the Law Enforcement Officer who is being attacked, betrayed and whose job they are trying to make extinct – My father will fight for you.

To all Houses of Worship and to all people of Faith, stripped of our religious freedoms and religious liberties – My father will fight for you.

To the Voiceless – Shamed, Censored and Canceled – My father will fight for you.

To our Farmers who work dawn to dusk to keep our plates full – My father will too fight for you.

To every single Mother and Father, to our Veterans, our Coal Miners and to the American Worker – My father will fight for you.

And to every proud American who bleeds Red, White and Blue – My father will continue to fight for you.

In closing, I’d like to speak directly to my father.

I miss working alongside you every day but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight.

I am proud of what you are doing for this country.

I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for.

I am proud to watch you give them hell.

Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic. Keep fighting for what’s right.

You are making America strong again.

You are making America safe again.

You are making America proud again.

And, yes, together with the Forgotten Men and Women — who are finally forgotten no more — you are making America Great Again!

Dad, let’s make Uncle Robert proud.

Let’s go get another 4 years.

I love you very much!

God Bless You and God Bless the United States of America!

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Remarks as Prepared:

Thank you, and it is an honor to be with you as a proud Republican and supporter of President Donald J. Trump. My name is Daniel Cameron and I’m the Attorney General of the great state of Kentucky.

I was raised in Kentucky, just a few miles from Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace. Our first Republican president believed in compassion. Self-reliance. Freedom. Equality. And justice.

Sadly, there are some who don’t believe in this wisdom or in the better angels of our shard American history, as they tear down the statues of people like Ulysses S. Grant and even Mr. Lincoln himself.

Lincoln said that “any nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure.” And for Republicans, our heroes are those who propelled an imperfect nation ever forward, always striving to make life better for everyone.

But even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police officers and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who earnestly strive for peace, justice, and equality.

In fact, it was General Dwight Eisenhower, a future Republican president, who said: “Democracy is…a…system that recognizes the equality of humans before the law.”

Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept this all-out assault on western civilization.

My values were shaped by my faith and by my parents. I worked at their small coffee shop, meeting people from all walks of life. And I realized something: everyone needs a cup of coffee.

That lesson has stuck with me because, despite our difference, we all want the same things:

For our children to have more opportunities than we did. To feel the dignity of work. And to believe that if you play by the rules, you can make a good life for yourself and your family.

The question is: will we choose the path that gives us the best chance to meet those universal desires?

Or will we go backward, to a time when people were treated like political commodities who can’t be trusted to think for themselves?

I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom. And as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says:

If you aren’t voting for me, “you ain’t black.”

Who argued that Republicans would put us “back in chains.”

Who says there is no “diversity” of thought in the black community.

Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world craving forward-looking leadership. There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements.

Joe Biden would destroy jobs, raise our taxes, and throw away the lives of countless unborn children.

And he is captive to the radical left, a movement committed to cancel culture and the destruction of public discourse. They believe your skin color must dictate your politics. If you fail to conform while exercising your God given right to speak and think freely, they will cut you down.

The politics of identity, cancellation, and mob rule are not acceptable to me, and Republicans trust you, the people, to think for yourselves and to pursue your American Dream however you see fit.

“The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present,” Mr. Lincoln said. “The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise to the occasion.”

I’ve believe President Trump can meet Lincoln’s mandate, even as Joe Biden remains trapped by his party’s radicals and his own failed record.

Let’s be honest: no one is excited about Joe Biden. And so I ask you to judge the record:

On criminal justice reform: Joe Biden couldn’t do it, but President Trump did.

On the economy: Joe Biden couldn’t do it, but President Trump did build an economy that worked for everyone, especially minorities, and he will do it again.

And on immigration: Joe Biden promises more to illegal immigrants than he does to you, and President Trump believes his highest duty is to the American worker.

The choice is clear.

Let me close with something my mom has always said: that this country’s many faces comprise a family, not separate parts to be divided against each other.

And like any family, we care for one another. We grieve together. We share our burdens and struggles, and we celebrate our successes. And though we fuss and fight, we are not enemies. We are Americans, united by a collective faith in our Constitution and laws and the fundamental fairness they represent.

We are defenders of life and of individual liberty. And we carry the mantle of Eisenhower and of Reagan to be a force for good in this world, and one that must always be reckoned with.

That’s my Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, that believes America is an indispensable nation…an Evergreen Tree, standing tall in a turbulent world.

And that’s why I am voting for Donald Trump for President.

Thank you for listening, and may God Bless you and keep you safe, wherever you are.

The Honorable Mike Pompeo Remarks as Prepared:

Hi. I’m Mike Pompeo. I’m speaking to you from beautiful Jerusalem, looking out over the Old City.

I have a big job…as Susan’s husband and Nick’s Dad!

They are more safe, and their freedoms more secure, because President Trump has put his America First vision into action. It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it has worked.

President Trump understands what my great fellow Kansan, President Eisenhower said, “for all that we cherish and justly desire — for ourselves or for our children — the securing of peace is the first requisite.”

The primary Constitutional function of the national government is ensuring your family – and mine – are safe and enjoy the freedom to live, work, learn and worship as they choose.

Delivering on this duty to keep us safe and our freedoms intact, this President has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world:

In China, he has pulled back the curtain on the predatory aggression of the Chinese Communist Party.

· The President has held China accountable for covering up the China virus and allowing it to spread death and economic destruction in America and around the world, and he will not rest until justice is done;

· He has ensured that Chinese Communist Party spies posing as diplomats are jailed or sent back to China; and

· He has ended ridiculously unfair trade deals with China that punched a hole in our economy. Those jobs are coming back home.

In North Korea,

· The President lowered the temperature and, against all odds, got North Korean leadership to the table. No nuclear tests, no long range missile tests and Americans held captive in North Korea came home to their families as did the precious remains of scores of our heroes who fought in Korea.

Today, because of President Trump, NATO is stronger, Ukraine has defensive weapons systems and America left a harmful treaty so our nation can now build missiles to deter Russian aggression.

In the Middle East,

· When Iran threatened, the President approved a strike that killed Iranian terrorist, Qasem Soleimani, the man responsible for the murder and maiming of hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Christians across the Middle East.

· You will all recall that when the President took office, radical Islamic terrorists had beheaded Americans and ISIS controlled a territory the size of Great Britain. Today, because of the President’s determination and leadership, the ISIS caliphate is wiped out, its evil leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, and our brave soldiers are on their way home.

The President exited the U.S. from the disastrous nuclear deal with Iran and squeezed the Ayatollah, Hezbollah and Hamas.

· The President moved the U.S. Embassy to this very city of God, Jerusalem, the rightful capital of the Jewish homeland.

· And the President brokered an historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, that our grandchildren will read about in their history books.

As a soldier, I saw, first hand, people desperate to flee to freedom. The way each of us can best ensure our freedoms is by electing leaders who don’t just talk, but deliver.

An American hostage imprisoned in Turkey for two years, Pastor Andrew Brunson, said upon his release that he survived his ordeal with these words of scripture — “Be faithful, endure and finish well.” If we stay the course, we will.

May God richly bless you and may God bless our great nation, the United States of America