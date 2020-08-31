Daily News

Erica is too controlling – Kiddwaya

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

The drama between supposed lovers, Erica and Kiddwaya continues with them unable to resolve their differences.

Kidd and Erica were caught up in a discussion after the Saturday night party.

During the discussion, Kidd told Erica she likes to be in control of everything but he isn’t mold that way.

“You are too controlling and that doesn’t work with me. I’m being honest now.

“You don’t reason, you don’t stop to think why certain things happen you just react,” he said.

Kidd and Erica have broken up and reconciled three times since they started their relationship.

