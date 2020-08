By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Erica has won this week’s Head-of-House challenge.

The trained actress emerged the winner after beating the 15 other Housemates to the HOH challenge on Monday night in the fourth week.

She is yet to appoint her deputy, which must be a opposite gender.

With this victory, she is exempted from evictions on Sunday alongside whoever she chooses as deputy.

They also have access to the Head-of-House lounge

