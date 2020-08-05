Estate agent arraigned over property conversion

A 62-year-old estate agent, Walelola Olugbenga, is facing trial at an Igbosere magistrate court, Lagos, for allegedly forging land documents and using them to convert his client’s property to his personal use.

Olugbenga is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and conversion of property.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Ingobo Emby, told the court yesterday that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2005 at No. 64/66, Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Emby said the defendant converted two plots of land entrusted to him by the owner, Mr Shafiu Ewunmi, to his personal use. “Olugbenga constructed two shops on the land, rented the shops out as if he is the owner of the land and converted the proceeds from the rent to his personal use.

“He also presented a land survey, a land agreement, a receipt and a building plan purported to originate from the Lagos State Land and Survey office to the police during investigation, but the documents were found to have been forged,” Emby said.

Olugbenga pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The magistrate, Mrs O. A. Komolafe, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until September 9, 2020 for mention.

