Estate surveyors decry property market crash

Grace OBIKE, Abuja

THE Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Abuja branch, has decried the crash in the country’s property market due to the pandemic.

The group said the present financial constraint in the sector is making it difficult for investors to invest in the system, be it in the aspect of purchase of properties, rent, etc.

Chairman NIESV Abuja, Ikenna Aghaji, who made the statement in Abuja at his investiture as the 11th Chairman of the branch, said the government can improve on the sector by the provision of grants and loans.

He said that on his part as the new Chairman, his committee will swing into action, looking into alternative areas within and outside the country that can put food on the table of his members due to the negative effects of COVID-19.

He said, “Due to the negative effects of COVID-19 on our businesses, this committee will swing into action looking into alternative areas within and outside that can put food on our tables.

“Currently, there is no money in the system; the money being invested is quite low because of the pandemic, so people do not have the financial power to go into the purchase of properties, rent, etc.

“For the government to improve on the housing sector for now, they can give grants, loans to investors in the sector to beef it up because right now, everything has crashed due to the pandemic; people don’t have cash anymore to run their businesses and I am not aware of any COVID-19 intervention fund for the sector.”