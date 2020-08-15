[Africa In Fact] Burial rituals are an elaborate affair in most of Ethiopia. Burials here have their roots in the Jewish culture of “Shiva”, and they are followed by a period of mourning in which an entire community is engaged as a show of solidarity with those who are grieving. For three days after burial, large tents are erected for people to gather under to talk, eat, drink, and often play cards. The whole process is seen as an important way of helping the family members of the deceased to overcome their grief.

The post Ethiopia: Covid-19 – Cautious During the Day, Disarmed at Night appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...