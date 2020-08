[Ethiopian Herald] The financial contribution of the public to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has seen a surprising surge following the announcement of the completion of the dam’s first round filling, disclosed Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the GERD.

The post Ethiopia: Financial Contribution Surges Sharply in the Wake of Historic GERD First Filling appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...