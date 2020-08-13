Ethiopia: More Than 37,000 Re-Displaced People in West Wollega in Need of Immediate, Sustainable Solutions: UN

[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba, August 13/2020 – Some 37,000 secondary displaced persons in West Wollega need immediate and sustainable solutions. From 64,594 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were returned to Kamashi and Assosa zones of Benishangul Gumuz region (BGR) from West Wollega zone (Oromia region), more than 37,000 were re-displaced and are currently sheltered in seven woredas (Gimbi, Boji Dirmeji, Lalo Asabi, Nedjo, Leta Sibu, Kiltu Kara and Mene Sibu) of West Wollega zone.

