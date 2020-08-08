Etins Record signs new artist “Yarden”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Etins Record Limited has announced the signing of Yarden who joins the family alongside Moriensound and Swayze. Okereke Blessed Jordan, popularly known as Yarden is a singer and songwriter who comes from a music and entertainment enthusiastic family, so the love for music was from a tender age.

From school and church performances he has always enjoyed the thrill of adding emotions to music. And has been doing music since 2018, he started doing music professionally in 2019.

The 19 years old who is the newest male signee of Etins Record family was raised in Lagos but a native of Abia state.

YARDEN’s sound features a dark, groovy and ominous vibe; a new different sound for the world to accept and for the youths to relate to on an unlimited scale.

The Etins Record LTD appreciates Yarden and are excited to be working with him on the release of several new records, while also working on creating visuals that truly represent the artist.

VANGUARD

