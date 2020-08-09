Evacuation: 327 Nigerians depart London for Abuja

Agency Reporter

A total of 327 stranded Nigerians successfully evacuated by the Federal Government have departed Gatwick Airport, London, and are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Sarah Sanda, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

Sanda said the returnees departed London at 11.15am aboard Air Peace airline.

“The 327 returnees from the UK departed Gatwick Airport in London to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport today, Aug. 9, 2020, at 11.15am aboard Air Peace flight No. P47854 operated by Air Europa Fight No AEA855,” she said.

On Saturday, 323 stranded Nigerians, including six infants, successfully evacuated from the UK, arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The returnees will undergo testing and quarantine in line with the Federal Government’s COVID-19 guidelines. (NAN)

