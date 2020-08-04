Everything Oshiomhole said about Ize-Iyamu in 2016 correct, insists Orbih, Edo PDP campaign chair

Chairman of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the 2020 governorship poll, Chief Dan Orbih, has insisted that everything that the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said about the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu in 2016 was correct and should inform their decision in the coming election.

Orbih, who is a former Chairman of the PDP in Edo State, said this in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the State, at the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Edo North Senatorial District, on Monday.

While addressing members of the PDP who came out en-masse to welcome Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign trail, Orbih said: “We thank God for giving us Obaseki as our governor, he has shown good character and courage and deserves to be reelected.

“He believes that the people must be taken seriously, which is why he has put them before anyone’s selfish interest. You can see that the man Oshiomhole condemned four years ago is the same man he is parading everywhere and kneeling to beg for. No man is God. With all of you present, we say enough is enough to godfatherism in our state.

“All the things Oshiomhole said about Ize-Iyamu in the last four years are correct and all the things Oshiomhole also said about Obaseki in the same year are also correct.”

He added, “This is the first time we are having a governor that doesn’t believe in sharing public funds. He was not elected to share the money meant for the development of our state. I urge you to go on with Obaseki. There is no doubt in our minds that he is the best man for the job.”

Vanguard

