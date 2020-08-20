Ex-Arsenal youth coach Anyanwu wants to handle Nigerian U-13, U-15 teams

Seeks NFF’s engagement

Former Arsenal Grassroots Development coach based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Marcellinus Anyanwu, says he has the experience to bring out the best in Nigeria’s U-10, U-13 and U-15 players. He wants the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give him the chance to prove his mettle.

Anyanwu, who once worked as an assistant coach to Nduka Ugbade at MFM FC of Lagos, declared yesterday that the experience he has garnered over the years working with youth academies of Arsenal, Feyenoord and Universal Sports Academy in Dubai would be more beneficial to Nigeria considering the talents begging to be discovered at every nook and cranny of the country.

He said: “I need a very short time to confirm a talented player, and I have a special approach to facilitate my plan for Nigeria. I want my country to benefit from my great programme, and I am confident the NFF will provide me a very solid and reliable platform to groom the younger players before moving into the senior level of football.”

Anyanwu hinted yesterday that he was on the verge of joining Benfica Football Academy in Dubai. “Negotiations are almost concluded but a prompt and positive response from the NFF could see me come back home to contribute my quota to Nigeria youth football development.”

Anyanwu had worked as a National Sports Festival team coach with his native Imo state, and MFM FC in Lagos before going abroad for further training a few years ago.