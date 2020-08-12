Ex-banker, civil servants charged with IPPIS fraud

From Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Four Federal Government employees and another person have been arraigned for allegedly manipulating data in the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in their agencies to defraud the government.

Anthony Ogar (of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abuja); Joy Write (IPPIS Desk Officer in the ministry); Olanrewaju Babatunde Ladipo (of the Nigeria Space Research and Development Agency – NSRDA); Joshua Ojinimi Omachonu (also of NSRDA) and Samuel Akaolisa Enwerem (an ex-banker and businessman of Suit D1, Summit Villa Hotels and Suites, Life Camp Junction, Abuja) were arraigned on Monday for the charge.

They were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on an 11-count charge, filed on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) by Aminu Alilu of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The defendants, whose alleged offences are said to be contrary to and punishable under the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them.

Alilu, who led the prosecution team, did not object to the defendants’ ball application.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed thus granted each of them bail at N10 million with one surety in like sum, among other conditions.

Justice Mohammed gave the defence lawyers the option of taking custody of their clients, pending when they meet the bail conditions, or they be remanded in prison until they meet the bail conditions.

The judge adjourned till October 20 for trial.

Like this: Like Loading...